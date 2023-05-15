Liverpool delivered what could be the nail in Leicester‘s relegation coffin thanks to a 3-0 win that keeps their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Leicester 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (36), King Power

May 15, 2023

Goals: Jones 33′, 36′, Alexander-Arnold 71′

Alisson – 7 (out of 10)

Touches were few and far between but it was Alisson‘s well-timed ball over the top of Leicester‘s line that set the first goal in motion.

Coped well with Leicester‘s intermittent pressure, quick off his line and got a brilliant hand to Harvey Barnes’ curled effort for his third clean sheet in a row.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 9

The conductor of the side with 125 touches – the most of any player – we saw Trent in his inverted role once more, playing with a freedom that Leicester failed miserably to shut down.

He gave us another cracking free-kick to add to the highlight reel, it would not be a King Power mauling without a strike from our No. 66, would it?

A brilliant dinked ball into path of Cody Gakpo deserved a finish – we’ve said that before recently – but it was not a display short on exquisite passes and only one Red could take Man of the Match away from him.

Ibrahima Konate – 7

Composed when sweeping up at the back and strong in his aerial duels, so strong that he fouled two players at once according to referee Craig Pawson.

He gave us a few moments to sweat over but he either cleaned up after himself or had adequate cover to eliminate any potential danger.

Virgil van Dijk – 8

Unfazed in the air, the Dutchman was just as composed with the ball at his feet as he marshalled the defence with his typically authoritative disposition.

Tidy in possession and another clean sheet to add to his collection.

Andy Robertson – 7

A performance that will not grab the headlines like his fellow full-back, but Andy Robertson was a bright presence for the Reds with both his charges into the final third and defensive actions.

Liverpool’s accuracy on the ball says a lot about how the match will pan out and the Scot helped lead the way on this front with a passing accuracy of 88.5 percent.

Fabinho – 8

The opposition may be destined for the Championship, but Fabinho continued to show that he has turned a corner and is relishing the support the new system offers.

Provided the pressure off the ball, made decisive ball recoveries and – while his shots at goal left a little to be desired – continued to look more dialled in to proceedings as opposed to them passing him by.

Jordan Henderson – 7

After being used from the bench last time out, the captain was injected back into the side and combined well with Salah and Alexander-Arnold, affording both the ability to shine.

A role that will not see him gain the plaudits but a solid performance that allowed others to shine was all that was required on this occasion.

Curtis Jones – 9 (Man of the Match)

A ninth start in a row and oozing confidence, is it any wonder he scored twice in three minutes?

They were not just your run of the mill strikes, either, both were taken with a level of poise and calmness that he displayed throughout his 84-minute performance.

Controlled the tempo and is now consistently starting to show maturity on and off the ball to take his game to the next level.

Mohamed Salah – 8

It has been all about the goals for the Egyptian throughout Liverpool’s latest run of victories, but here he showed off his selfless side with a delightful hat-trick of assists.

The vision and execution was first-class, but we do not expect any less.

He had his chances to score one of his own but it was certainly not his night on that front, scuppering a one-on-one chance with an uncharacteristic shank the obvious example.

Luis Diaz – 6

With this his third start since his long injury layoff, expectations must still be tempered with this far from his silkiest outing.

Not to be discouraged, Diaz remained heavily involved. Was often caught between taking the shot on or passing – Jurgen Klopp urged him to keep his ‘eyes open’ from the touchline.

Cody Gakpo – 8

There mightn’t have been a goal contribution to his name but Cody Gakpo‘s ability to protect and drive the ball forward continues to shine, with his signing proving more savvy with every passing game.

Had to do better with his finishing but his contribution on the defensive transition and as an outlet through the middle was invaluable.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota (on for Diaz, 74′) – 6 – Touches few and far between and a hasty whistle denied him what would have been a certain goal.

James Milner (on for Henderson, 74′) – 7 – Made his presence felt and we did not expect any different with his time as a Red coming to an end.

Fabio Carvalho (on for Jones, 83′) – 6 – Eager to get involved more than a month after his last late cameo.

Harvey Elliott (on for Salah, 88′) – N/A – Another late appearance left little opportunity to take more than two touches.

Subs not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Arthur

Jurgen Klopp – 8

Seven wins in a row and nine unbeaten, Liverpool have proven a different beast with their system tweak and on what looked, on paper, to be a tricky night was navigated expertly.

He has his side oozing with confidence, the happy faces are back and there is optimism being injected at a time when it was needed the most.

This was not a nervy 1-0 finish that many would have expected but instead a glimpse at the Liverpool we once knew and are starting to be once again.

All Liverpool can do is continue to ask the question and see how others respond and it was job done at the King Power. Over to you, Newcastle and Man United.