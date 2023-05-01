Luis Diaz impressed in the 4-3 win over Tottenham, as did some homegrown heroes, but a number of defenders were poor on the day.

The Reds made a stunning start to the game, with Curtis Jones, Diaz and Mohamed Salah all finding the net before a quarter of the action had been completed.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back after complacency crept in, however, and Spurs thought they had pulled off a superb comeback with further efforts from Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

There was still time for Liverpool to win it in the dying seconds, though, with substitute Diogo Jota capitalising on a Lucas Moura mistake.

The victory moved Jurgen Klopp‘s men into fifth place, going two points clear of Spurs and still having one game in hand.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, WhoScored, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

It was Diaz (7.9) who got the highest average rating, on a day when he started his first match since way back in October.

The Colombian was a lively presence throughout the game, even if he waned a little in the second half, and he took his goal with aplomb.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle said Diaz “relished” his first start in such a long time, while GOAL’s Neil Jones felt his “running power and link-up play was too much for Spurs to handle.”

In second place was Cody Gakpo (7.6), who may not have got on the scoresheet but produced another classy performance.

TIA’s Mark Delgado hailed the Dutchman for showing “great movement and first touch”, as well as “some good tracking back and ball-winning.”

Homegrown pair Jones (7.3) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.3), took joint-third place, both contributing positively to Liverpool’s win.

Trent was lauded by Doyle for “oozing creativity when stepping into a central position,” as he again enjoyed his new role.

Meanwhile, Jones found the net and was a lively presence all afternoon, with his namesake watching from the media saying he is enjoying a “really good run” in the side.

As for the Reds’ worst player, Andy Robertson (5.5) has a really disappointing game, losing the ball cheaply for Kane’s goal and generally looking out of sorts in a tweaked position.