Liverpool have reportedly set a price for Caoimhin Kelleher after Tottenham were revealed to be interested in the Irishman’s signature.

Liverpool’s League Cup-winning goalkeeper doesn’t lack talent, but with Alisson routinely producing world-class performances, the 24-year-old doesn’t get much chance to prove his quality.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Tottenham are the latest club to show their interest, joining “Brentford and Brighton in a summer race to sign” the keeper, according to the Irish Independent.

The journalist writing, Aidan Fitzmaurice, also reports that “Liverpool are ready to let the Corkman depart once a club are willing to match their valuation of about £20 million.”

That sum does appear slightly low, however.

With club captain Hugo Lloris continuing to make errors, and Fraser Forster unlikely to be seen as a long-term option, next season’s new Tottenham manager could want his own No. 1.

And, Liverpool would surely want to capitalise by raising the price.

Brentford are also interested but any deal would hinge on a move away for current goalkeeper, David Raya.

Meanwhile, with James Milner also on his way to the south coast, Brighton could be an attractive proposition.

Having dropped Robert Sanchez in favour of Jason Steele, who is better with his feet, manager Roberto de Zerbi will now be looking for a more long-term solution, and Kelleher could match the type of ‘keeper he needs.

The Irish shot-stopper’s style of goalkeeping, which has clearly been positively influenced by Alisson and his coach, John Achterberg, helped Liverpool to the League Cup last season.

Kelleher has already played 20 times for Liverpool and has made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

However, having recently seen his spot in the Ireland team taken by Southampton‘s Gavin Bazunu, the need to impress his international boss could be an important factor in his decision-making this summer.

From a Liverpool perspective, Kelleher is an excellent backup, perhaps the best we’ve ever had, but it would be harsh for the club to suppress his ambitions and deny a move away. especially with Alisson so clearly the first-choice pick.