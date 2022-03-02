Caoimhin Kelleher was a cup hero for Liverpool on Sunday and by playing a key part in the League Cup triumph, he earned a special place at Kirkby alongside his teammates.

The 23-year-old was instrumental to the Reds’ success over the weekend, with his first final appearance for the club ending with a piece of silverware.

It sees his name added to an illustrious list of goalkeepers to have led the club to a trophy, a collection of players visually represented on a mural at the Kirkby training ground.

Goalkeeping coach John Achterberg commissioned local mural artist John Culshaw for the piece late last year, with the wall and mural standing where the ‘keepers train each and every day.

And wasting little time, Kelleher has now been added to the mural, with his portrait positioned next to the League Cup trophy and between David James and Tommy Lawrence.

It means all three of Liverpool’s senior goalkeepers are adorned on the wall, with Kelleher proudly joining Alisson and Adrian and all those who came before.

It’s an exciting addition and one Alisson, in particular, had looked forward to after it was confirmed that the Irishman would be Liverpool’s goalkeeper for the final.

“We have a wall at the training centre at the goalkeeping area for all the goalkeepers that have won something,” Klopp said after the win on Sunday.

“When I told Ali he would not play, he said, ‘Oh, great. If we win, we can put Caoimh on it as well’. So that’s exactly how it should be.”

The goalkeepers’ union is strong and Kelleher was equally full of admiration for the Brazilian after the final.

“Ali has just been great with me,” he said. “There was no sulking or anything like that, he’s totally focused and he has been really helpful for me.”