The final matchday is upon us and Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his side for the trip to Southampton, with Roberto Firmino named in the starting XI for the final time.

After a long nine months, the curtains are 90 minutes away from closing on the 2022/23 season – and we know, irrespective of the result, fifth-place is confirmed.

Liverpool head into the clash unbeaten in their last 10, while the Saints have lost eight in the same number of games as they failed to beat the drop.

Klopp said it “makes sense that we make changes” and his lineup reflects just that on the south coast, with a number of big names missing.

Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

In midfield, Fabinho lines up alongside Curtis Jones and James Milner – who captains the side in his final game.

And leading the line is Mohamed Salah, looking for goal number 20 in the league, Diogo Jota and, for the last time as a Red, Firmino.

It is a lineup with sentimentality, while on the bench Klopp has the likes of Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz at his disposal.

Southampton: McCarthy; Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Kamaldeen, Alcarax, Elyounoussi; Walcott

Substitutes: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw, Aribo, S.Armstrong, Ballard, A.Armstrong

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Jones; Salah, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Williams, Henderson, Elliott, Arthur, Carvalho, Diaz, Gakpo