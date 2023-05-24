Liverpool received an injury boost as Darwin Nunez was involved in training on Tuesday afternoon.

The Uruguayan has missed the last two games with a “very painful” inflammation of the tendon in his toe, according to Jurgen Klopp.

However, he was spotted doing light training with the squad on Tuesday, involving running drills and ball work, meaning he could be fit for Sunday’s season-closer against Southampton.

Liverpool’s No. 27 has already had six injuries in his first season at Liverpool, but has still managed to scored 15 goals from 42 appearances in a team lacking form.

After a squad party, on Sunday, with friends and family for Roberto Firmino, Klopp’s side returned to the AXA Training Centre to prepare for their trip to St Mary’s.

Thankfully, there were no other new injuries to report as the under-21s’ coach, Barry Lewtas, was among those who watched the session at the AXA Training Centre.

Nat Phillips remained absent from the group, as did Thiago, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajcetic and Calvin Ramsay, who are are all out with longer-term problems.

Despite the weekend’s match likely being a dead rubber, Klopp should still pick his strongest starting XI as a win would help keep the mood positive ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

There is also the small matter of Premier League prize money, that would see Liverpool earn an extra £2 million for finishing fifth instead of sixth.

Liverpool squad pictured on Tuesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Milner, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez*, Firmino, Carvalho

* Light training