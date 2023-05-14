The AC Milan squad was forced to stand and listen to their club’s furious ultras after a 2-0 loss at Spezia, with Divock Origi among those lectured.

Origi has endured a tough time in his first season at Milan, starting just 10 of his 34 appearances with two goals and an assist to his name.

Though the club are in the Champions League semi-finals, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to rivals Inter Milan in the first leg and are currently fifth in Serie A.

The title is already Napoli’s, and Stefano Pioli’s side are at risk of missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League if they fail to finish in the top four.

A 2-0 loss away to relegation candidates Spezia on Saturday saw them stay four points behind fourth-placed Lazio with three games left to play.

Origi played the full 90 minutes on Saturday and, according to FotMob, touched the ball 24 times, completed eight of his 14 attempted passes (57%), created no chances and had just one shot on goal.

After the game, which saw two late goals from Spezia, the Belgian and his team-mates were led over to the travelling fans, a group of ultras known as the Curva Sud, to discuss their recent form.

The footage went viral, with Origi stood at the back as the squad listened intently to their passionate supporters.

It is common for the Milan players to head over to their fans after games, but the scenes on Saturday were remarkable, as Pioli admitted in his post-match press conference.

“What happened under the Curva is a positive thing,” he insisted.

Pioli added: “They just stimulated us, encouraged to give the maximum.”

As explained by journalist Mark Pasatto for La Gazzetto dello Sport, the discussion was “certainly unprecedented” but was seen as more of a “‘call to order’ in view of the second leg with Inter.”

The Milan squad then headed to the dressing room as the Curva Sud chanted “come on fight, you will win” and “we want 11 lions” in their native Italian.

Supporters then attended Sunday’s training session in Milan, with Pioli and his players thanking them for their backing as they were, again, met with chants.

Regardless of the sentiment, these were stunning scenes in La Spezia.

It perhaps best shows the differences in footballing culture from Origi’s former home of England and now Italy.