Fan Reactions  

Fans react to Liverpool’s “best Nike kit yet” – but despair at “joke” price

Liverpool’s new home shirt has excited supporters for the possibilities of next season, but fans are not happy about the price.

Liverpool have announced that they will be wearing next season’s kit for the final home game of the season.

It will be the first chance supporters get to see the new outfit in action, when Aston Villa visit to Anfield on May 20.

The launch has received a widely positive reaction, however, supporters are unpleased with how much the kit will cost, despite Liverpool confirming the youth prices will be frozen.

 

Nike’s “best yet”

The strip that Jurgen Klopp‘s players will be wearing has been designed with the 1974 FA Cup-winning shirt in mind and features a bold white contrast collar and cuffs.

The kit is available to pre-order now from the official LFC club store, for delivery on May 18.

Liverpool are also releasing a new ‘home anthem jacket’, as worn by Cody Gakpo (above), and a pre-match jersey available for pre-order now.

Supporters around the world have been reacting to the new kit, which the Reds will hopefully be lifting silverware in next May:

“Loving the shirt, loving the shades and loving the Rupert Bear trousers.”

Lookers Lever in the comments.

“Plain and classic, I like it.”

Firminooooo!!!! in the comments.

The home goalkeeper kit and full training collection will be launched at a later date.

* Pre-order the new kit at the official LFC store, here.

Adding to the 1970s feel, the kit release included Ian Callaghan, who wore the original kit for Liverpool, and footage of the current players wearing clothes from the ’70s era.

The launch was soundtracked by local musician Pixey’s song, ‘Free to Live in Colour’.

 

How much???

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 3, 2023: Liverpool supporters sing "You'll Never Walk Alone" before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The design is a hit and so is the cost, to the pocket that is.

Retailing at £54.95, even the children’s version of the kit is simply unaffordable to many, despite the price being frozen from last season.

Meanwhile, the adult shirt has gone up six percent to £74.95, or £114.95 if you want the ‘match’ edition.

Liverpool supporters didn’t hold back with their feelings:

* If you do decide to pre-order the new kit at the official LFC store, you can do so here.

