Fans react to Liverpool’s “best Nike kit yet” – but despair at “joke” price

Liverpool’s new home shirt has excited supporters for the possibilities of next season, but fans are not happy about the price.

Liverpool have announced that they will be wearing next season’s kit for the final home game of the season.

It will be the first chance supporters get to see the new outfit in action, when Aston Villa visit to Anfield on May 20.

The launch has received a widely positive reaction, however, supporters are unpleased with how much the kit will cost, despite Liverpool confirming the youth prices will be frozen.

Nike’s “best yet”

The strip that Jurgen Klopp‘s players will be wearing has been designed with the 1974 FA Cup-winning shirt in mind and features a bold white contrast collar and cuffs.

The kit is available to pre-order now from the official LFC club store, for delivery on May 18.

Liverpool are also releasing a new ‘home anthem jacket’, as worn by Cody Gakpo (above), and a pre-match jersey available for pre-order now.

Supporters around the world have been reacting to the new kit, which the Reds will hopefully be lifting silverware in next May:

Best Nike kit for LFC yet. Kit sold more in 21/22 season than any other PL club, despite return of Ronaldo to United last season. Might have been top selling kit this season too. New kit should shift some serious units- especially if several high value signings arrive. https://t.co/uXbYkYvsNV — Mo Chatra (@MoChatra) May 5, 2023

That new kit is the nicest kit we’ve had since 2017-18 in my opinion, tops the cream one from last season for me. Unreal. — ConnorLeeseJournalism (@LeeseJournalism) May 5, 2023

i’m so obsessed with the new kit and the photoshoot arggg — aims ? (@aimeemorrison72) May 5, 2023

The new home kit for next season looks decent — Timothy (@TimothyisBatman) May 5, 2023

“Loving the shirt, loving the shades and loving the Rupert Bear trousers.” – Lookers Lever in the comments.

That new kit is a must purchase ? — jas (@jaslfc__) May 5, 2023

That new Liverpool kit? 10/10 — RhysMarshallFan (@LFC1892_______) May 5, 2023

New kit looks sensational — JN (@JamieNakrani) May 5, 2023

“Plain and classic, I like it.” – Firminooooo!!!! in the comments.

We have to actually win something in it to do it justice, best kit we’ve ever had — Josh (@_Peo97) May 5, 2023

Beautiful kit. As always, needs trophies to be remembered as such. https://t.co/WtyfnqcU1e — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 5, 2023

The home goalkeeper kit and full training collection will be launched at a later date.

* Pre-order the new kit at the official LFC store, here.

Adding to the 1970s feel, the kit release included Ian Callaghan, who wore the original kit for Liverpool, and footage of the current players wearing clothes from the ’70s era.

The launch was soundtracked by local musician Pixey’s song, ‘Free to Live in Colour’.

How much???

The design is a hit and so is the cost, to the pocket that is.

Retailing at £54.95, even the children’s version of the kit is simply unaffordable to many, despite the price being frozen from last season.

Meanwhile, the adult shirt has gone up six percent to £74.95, or £114.95 if you want the ‘match’ edition.

Liverpool supporters didn’t hold back with their feelings:

I don't know anybody that buys the official kits from the club any more. Most go to online retailers elsewhere on the planet and have whole kits shipped over for a fraction of the cost of a shirt. — Carl (@Carl_M79) May 5, 2023

We are in a cost of living crisis and Nike decide to release the same Home kit just with white on it whilst also putting their prices up by 5%, Nice one?? — MrBDK (@MrBDK_YT) May 5, 2023

The new kit is lovely. The price is a joke. Price of an adult “jersey” you could buy 4 of my t-shirts & a cap. Its ludicrous. At least make the kids kits more affordable!! Support small local businesses & get your moneys worth. Loads of us about too ??? — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) May 5, 2023

Liverpool new home shirt price going up to almost £75 as club explain rise in kit costs @lfc I'll explain it "greed" the club is worth billions but you charge 75 quid for a t shirt? its just holding mostly parents to ransom because kids will still want them, you should be ashamed — OG Ducky (@OGDuckington) May 4, 2023

Just looked at the cost of those new Liverpool strips for the kids. Would cost £233.70 for 2 kits with names and numbers!!! pic.twitter.com/EbU5Gkmjjy — Stuart Smith* (@Stuysmith) May 5, 2023

Why would they put the Liverpool kit price up ffs! Made enough of a profit ? — Haylestorm (@Haylestorm_) May 5, 2023

Gorgeous kit, price is a fucking joke — Tank Woods (@Tank_Woods) May 5, 2023

Just peeped the price pic.twitter.com/K9E1dl9zFx — AJ ?? (@LFCAJ__) May 5, 2023

* If you do decide to pre-order the new kit at the official LFC store, you can do so here.