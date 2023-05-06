After Liverpool beat Brentford 1-0, Jurgen Klopp called Mo Salah “an all-time great” and said there were “lots of good signs” for the future.

Here are five key points from the manager’s post-match press conference…

Salah is “an all-time great”

After Salah netted his 100th goal at Anfield, scoring for a ninth consecutive home game in the process, Klopp heaped praise on his forward.

The manager said: “After his career he will be seen as an all time great, we all know.

“Now he is in his career, some people may not appreciate him, but we do!

“In the moment, he deserves all the praise and he will get even more praise after his career.”

He is adored amongst Reds, that’s for sure.

Klopp was asked about the boos for the national anthem

It isn’t the first time he’s had to speak about this topic, and after the match, Klopp said: “We have freedom of speech, freedom of opinion.

“It was clear this would happen, it’s fine it happened. People showed they are not always happy, the people of Liverpool, the city or the club.”

Every word, Jurgen.

The German also added: “First and foremost, today is a big day for England. I respect that a lot, everyone who wants to be happy, who wants to celebrate it.”

It was “the best defensive set-piece session” that Klopp has ever seen

Liverpool were made to work hard for this one and, unlike against Tottenham, when Richarlison headed home from a late free kick, the Reds managed to hold on.

The Reds conceded plenty of free kicks in dangerous areas against the Bees so were made to defend at their best.

Thankfully, it was “the best defensive set-piece session I ever saw,” according to Klopp.

He added: “Brentford has lots of qualities, but the set pieces are super special. The focus and concentration we showed, against the best set-piece team I ever seen.

“Everyone we had in the line of eight stepped up and were fully aware of what was needed. That was great.”

The Reds must now wait nine days until their next match

Klopp was thankful for the break, having played three midweeks in a row.

“If we played Tuesday again we would be completely knackered. You could see today one team [Brentford] had a full week,” the manager noted.

Klopp’s right. Some of Liverpool’s players have started each of their last eight consecutive matches and a couple looked ‘leggy’ when chasing the ball down.

Thankfully, the Reds should be fresher for their trip to Leicester on Monday, May 15.

Liverpool showed “good signs” for next season

Since drawing 2-2 with Arsenal at the start of April, Liverpool have begun to grow into an altered system and things are looking rosier ahead of next season.

While the win over Brentford wasn’t a classic, Klopp suggested there were positives to take

“Today will not be a game people tell their grandchildren about, but the fight, focus, concentration was exceptional,” said the German.

He added that there were “a lot of good signs for how we could look in the future.”

Let’s take his form into the last three matches of the season, Reds!

* Remember to subscribe to This Is Anfield on YouTube to watch every LFC press conference in full.