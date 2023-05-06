Mohamed Salah has a host of records on the table should he score against Brentford for only the second time in his career, it could prove a landmark day.

This will be Liverpool’s fourth 5.30pm kick-off of the season, of those matches they won at Aston Villa and Newcastle and were defeated at Brentford.

As for the visitors, they are seeking their first-ever league double over Liverpool.

Are we surprised?

Salah is one goal short of recording 30 in all competitions for the fourth season in seven with the Reds, and needs one to reach 20 in the league this season.

The No. 11’s next goal will see him reach the landmark of 100 at Anfield for Liverpool in all competitions, he will become the eighth player to achieve the feat.

Salah is one goal short of reaching Steven Gerrard’s tally of 186 in all games and joint-fifth place on the club’s all-time scorers list.

Should he score, Salah will equal the club record of scoring in eight consecutive Liverpool home league games. He will join Roger Hunt (1961/62) and Fernando Torres (2007/08).

Milestones on offer

Alisson‘s next clean sheet will be his 100th with Liverpool in all competitions.

Liverpool are three goals short of registering 350 in league games at home under Jurgen Klopp.

Virgil van Dijk could make his 300th appearance for an English club – 219 with Liverpool and 80 with Southampton so far in all competitions.

And a win will see Liverpool record their 1300th top-flight victory at Anfield.

Jota the lucky charm

Diogo Jota has never lost a game in which he has scored for Liverpool – he has netted in 31 games, winning 27 (including a penalty shoot-out) and drawing four.

The Reds have scored 18 times in their last six games, while the clean sheet against Fulham last Wednesday was their first in six games.

Liverpool have lost one of their last 40 home league games – to Leeds (1-2) last October.

And only Man City have taken more points from the last six games (18) than Liverpool’s tally of 16.

Keep an eye on Toney

Ivan Toney was the Bees leading scorer in the Premier League last season with 12 goals. He has eclipsed that tally this campaign with his tally currently on 20.

Last Saturday Toney became only the second different Brentford player in history to score 20 goals in the top-flight in a single campaign. David McCulloch achieved the feat three times in the 1930s.

They have scored more goals from the 76th minute onwards in league games this season than Liverpool have (14-13).

A penalty likely?

Anthony Taylor is today’s referee. Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 11 when he has refereed them.

Has awarded three penalties in the last two Brentford games he has taken charge of.

The last penalty scored in clashes between the teams was from Graeme Souness in a League Cup tie in 1983.

This Season’s Scorers

Liverpool: Salah 29, Nunez 15 , Firmino 11, Gakpo 6, Diaz 5, Elliott 5, Jota 5, Alexander-Arnold 3, Carvalho 3, Van Dijk 3, Bajcetic 1, Matip 2, Jones 1, Oxlade-Chamberlain 1, own goals 4

Brentford: Toney 21, Mbeumo 6, Jensen 5, Wissa 5, Dasilva 4, Janelt 3, Mee 3, Pinnock 2, Bech Sorensen 1, Jansson 1, Lewis-Potter 1, Norgaard 1, own goals 2

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).