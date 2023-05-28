Jurgen Klopp signed off from the season with his lowest points tally in a full Premier League campaign, and he is not alone in being ready to put 2022/23 in the rearview mirror.

After 38 matches, which certainly felt twice as long, the Reds amassed a disappointing 67 points.

It is the lowest in a full campaign under Klopp, an unwanted record stripped from the previous low in 2020/21 of 69 points, which, incredibly, proved enough for third place.

Liverpool knew before they were held to a 4-4 draw at Southampton on Sunday that they had guaranteed fifth place – another new low for Klopp in a full season in charge.

The last time the Reds finished lower and with fewer points was in 2015/16 when Klopp took over after eight games, with 60 points amassed for an eighth-place finish.

Wholly responsible for what transpired this time around, the manager was not hiding from the “bad season,” but is confident his side will be a “contender again.”

“We are very disappointed by the fact we didn’t make it to the top four, but there are moments you have to admit there were four teams, at least, who were better than us,” Klopp told reporters.

“We play a bad season and we came fifth, that sends a message as well.

“Imagine we are our normal selves, which we absolutely will be again next season, and we will be a contender again.”

Conviction we want to hear, but there can be no sugar-coating Liverpool’s season.

The Reds failed to come close to what was expected of them and it only heightens the importance of the summer, both in the transfer window and throughout pre-season.

And the boss is ready for a busy few months, adding: “A really busy period hopefully starts now, in a different area of the game. I’m more than happy to do that.”