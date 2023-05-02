Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for comments that “imply bias”

As expected, Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association following his actions and words in the 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

An FA statement, released on Tuesday evening, confirmed the charge – for which Klopp has until Friday to respond to.

The statement reads: “It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

It means Klopp will still be on the sidelines for Wednesday’s game against Fulham, and likely against Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Klopp went to great length to explain himself and exactly what occurred between him and referee Paul Tierney.

“The whole situation should not have happened at all,” he admitted.

“It was out of emotion and anger in that moment. That’s why I celebrated the way I did.

“We won a game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines I created and I really regret that. It’s not necessary and not how it should be.”

Klopp explained how Tierney told him that he wanted to give him a red card, but the fourth official said that Klopp’s actions were only worthy of a yellow card, which he was given.

“I expected a yellow card,” said Klopp. “And he [Tierney] said to me ‘for me, it’s a red card, but because of [the fourth official, it’s a yellow]’.”

The boss also highlighted why he was so angry at the officials, for yet another incredible decision against Mo Salah.

“That was the situation, with the foul on Mo – no foul, but in my view [it was], it was directly in front of my eyes,” said Klopp.

Asked whether he may appeal the decision, Klopp said: “I don’t know. To be honest, with all the things [said about it] I probably have to expect a punishment.

“I think the refs think that I questioned their integrity, in the moment when I’m calm sitting here, I don’t do. Of course not.”

Klopp served a one-game suspension in November after the FA successfully appealed against an independent regulatory commission decision to only fine him £30,000 in regards to his behaviour in confronting assistant referee Gary Beswick and subsequently being sent of by referee Anthony Taylor.