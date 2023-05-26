★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp confirms Fabio Carvalho loan plan after “not the best year”

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Fabio Carvalho could move on loan in the summer, having endured “not the best year of his career” at Liverpool.

There were high hopes for Carvalho upon his £7.7 million move from Fulham, but after a bright start his fortunes faded.

After 16 appearances before the World Cup break, the 20-year-old has started just twice since December and come off the bench a further three times.

That has prompted speculation over his future, and speaking in his pre-Southampton press conference on Friday, Klopp confirmed he could leave on loan.

“I think there is a possibility that maybe Fabio will go on loan or whatever. We will see,” he said.

“The thing is, this was not Fabio’s best year of his career, clearly, in a very young career, but it might have been his most important.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 25, 2023: Liverpool's substitutes Fábio Carvalho (L) and Rhys Williams (R) before the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“Because this kind of very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations, it was OK in the beginning but didn’t work out in the end.

“His work ethic will give him a fantastic career. He trained while getting nothing.

“For players, there’s only one present you have each week: you line me up, if not that then take me in the squad. That’s my only chance to satisfy a player.

“If I don’t do that, it’s about how the player reacts – and his reactions, in a row, I never saw it before. Unbelievable.

“I’m not sure if he goes on loan or whatever, if we keep him, we will see.”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks