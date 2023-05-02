Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota is a “doubt” for Liverpool’s clash with Fulham, while providing an update on Roberto Firmino‘s injury.

Jota was absent from training in the buildup to the 4-3 victory over Tottenham, but came off the bench to score a dramatic late winner at Anfield.

Minutes prior to his goal, however, the Portuguese suffered a blow to his back which aggravated an existing rib injury, making him a doubt for Wednesday night.

“Diogo struggles,” Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“He got a knock in the back in the West Ham game, a bruised rib, could not train before the game but could play without an injection or whatever.

“He could play, but got another knock immediately when he came on.

“You might have seen the celebration of Diogo, he was sitting down pretty slowly.

“He didn’t train since then, so that’s a doubt. He’s a doubt at least, but I hope he can recover before tomorrow night.”

Whether Jota is able to join the squad is up in the air, but the likelihood is that, as with the weekend, he would only be considered for a place on the bench.

Luis Diaz started against Tottenham but two games in four days should come too soon in his recovery, with Darwin Nunez the likely alternate against Fulham.

Klopp is already without one of his senior forwards in Firmino, and the manager revealed that both the No. 9 and Naby Keita are close to returning, but are not yet fit.

“Bobby’s training. He looks good, not ready for the game but is doing more and more. So we’re waiting for him to join team training again,” he explained.

“Pretty much the same for Naby.”

Keita has been sidelined since late-March with a mysterious injury picked up on Guinea duty, with his last appearance for Liverpool seeing him subbed off at half-time in a disastrous display at Crystal Palace on February 25.