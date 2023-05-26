Jurgen Klopp admits “in an ideal world” Liverpool will seal their transfer business as early as possible, but said “it’s probably likely” they won’t.

After Man United‘s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Thursday, the Reds now know they will finish fifth in the Premier League – and play in next season’s Europa League.

Though there is a trip to Southampton to come on Sunday, plans are already in motion for the summer transfer window, with Alexis Mac Allister their priority target.

It has been claimed in the Brighton midfielder’s native Argentina that a deal had already been wrapped up, with Mac Allister agreeing a five-year contract.

But in his pre-match press conference, Klopp played on the safe side, explaining that he was not expecting business to be completed early.

“It’s always possible that things don’t go as quick as you want. It’s not only possible, it’s probably likely,” he told reporters.

“The better the player you want is, the lesser is the desire of the other club to let him go.

“That’s exactly what we have to prepare for, what we are prepared for.

“But it’s a long window and a long pre-season and a long break in between, so we have time.

“If we get the new players in tomorrow or in six, seven weeks, it’s not a game-changer for me, to be honest.

“In an ideal world, they all sign tomorrow and I can tell them when they have to be here, we can start giving them the plans for the summer break and these kinds of things.

“But that will not happen like this, so all good.”