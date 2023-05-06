Trent Alexander-Arnold was, again, the standout as Liverpool beat Brentford 1-0 on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp sticking with his new role.

The Reds took an early lead at Anfield and held onto it for their sixth consecutive win, as their late push for the top four goes on.

Alexander-Arnold started again in his new hybrid role – with his starting position at right-back, but drifting into midfield in possession – and the No. 66 excelled.

Against Brentford, he had more touches than any other player (73) and completed the most passes too (49), with only Darwin Nunez‘s lack of sharpness denying him a seventh consecutive assist.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp was asked whether it was his plan to keep Alexander-Arnold in midfield whenever possible.

“I think so. Long term, we will see what we can do,” the manager replied.

“It depends on the new players we bring in and who can play in different positions, that’s clear, but it suits him extremely well.

“I think the chance he set up for Darwin was, again, a very, very special ball to play there [and] he’s, defensively, extremely strong.”

Liverpool are expected to sign as many as three midfielders this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister lined up as the first brought in and the likes of Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch also linked.

But the emergence of Alexander-Arnold as a creative force in the middle of the park may have allowed Klopp to adjust his priorities slightly.

It is clear that these closing months of the season are being used partly as preparation for the next campaign, and the German explained that his players are still getting used to the 3-4-3.

“We have to adapt still to the formation,” Klopp admitted.

“I think in the last game we struggled a bit [behind Trent]. [But] it’s not about him, he cannot be everywhere.

“In the first moment when we lose the ball, for example, in the counter-press, of course he has to stay in the centre.

“That means Ibou or whoever plays that position has to cover the space behind him. We were a bit passive there in the last game.

“But apart from that, Trent played now pretty much all minutes since six, seven weeks in this super-intense period, with games every three days.

“And for that, it’s outstanding what he’s doing.”