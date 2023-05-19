Jurgen Klopp has cleared up rumours over Liverpool’s goalkeepers ahead of the summer, insisting both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian should stay.

With the end of the season approaching, it has been widely speculated that both of Alisson‘s senior backups would depart Anfield in the near future.

Kelleher, who is currently second choice, has been backed to push for a move away, with Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham all interested in making him their No. 1.

Meanwhile, Adrian‘s contract expires on July 1, but unlike Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the club have not confirmed his departure.

Talks are ongoing with the Spaniard, in fact, and when asked why there were no farewell plans for Adrian, Klopp stressed that both he and Kelleher would stay.

“Caoimh Kelleher? He has a contract! You want us to say goodbye just incase?” he told reporters.

“I honestly can’t see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer for me to start thinking [of selling him], I have to say.

“Adrian, if we don’t say goodbye, what does that mean? That he probably stays.

“If there’s nothing in the papers then it’s not decided yet, finally. But we will not [say goodbye] just incase.

“But I have a rather good feeling that we will keep working together in that position.”

Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who would qualify as a homegrown player due to his time at Man United.

However, it is likely that the 34-year-old German is only being considered for if Adrian decides to leave.