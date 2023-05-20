★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's Andy Robertson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa – As it happened

Aston Villa are the visitors to Anfield for Liverpool’s final home match of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest..

Kickoff at Anfield is 3.00pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.

Today's blog is run by Sam Millne

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Young, Moreno, Dendoncker, Buendia, Traore, Duran

Our coverage updates automatically below:

