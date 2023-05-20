Aston Villa are the visitors to Anfield for Liverpool’s final home match of the season. We’re live to bring you the latest..
Kickoff at Anfield is 3.00pm (UK), the referee is John Brooks.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Firmino
Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Bailey, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Sinisalo, Young, Moreno, Dendoncker, Buendia, Traore, Duran
