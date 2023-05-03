Liverpool face Fulham this evening as the Reds look to make it five successive wins. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.
Teams
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez
Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Gakpo
Fulham: Leno; Cedric, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius
Subs: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Reed, Harris, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Solomon, James
