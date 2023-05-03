★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 3, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson features on the cover of the match day programme seen before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE – Liverpool vs. Fulham: Follow the Premier League clash here!

Liverpool face Fulham this evening as the Reds look to make it five successive wins. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Stuart Attwell.

Tonight’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Jota, Gakpo

Fulham: Leno; Cedric, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Lukic; Wilson, Cairney, Willian; Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Duffy, Reed, Harris, De Cordova-Reid, Kebano, Solomon, James

Our coverage updates automatically below:

