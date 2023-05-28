★ PREMIUM
SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 28, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  

LIVE: Southampton vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League match here

Liverpool are in action for the final time this season, as they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the Premier League

Kickoff at St Mary’s is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Southampton: McCarthy; Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Kamaldeen, Alcarax, Elyounoussi; Walcott

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw, Aribo, S.Armstrong, Ballard, A.Armstrong

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Salah

Subs: Adrian, Williams, Konate, Henderson, Arthur, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below:

