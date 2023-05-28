Liverpool are in action for the final time this season, as they travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the Premier League
Kickoff at St Mary’s is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Darren England.
Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.
Teams
Southampton: McCarthy; Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Lavia, Ward-Prowse; Kamaldeen, Alcarax, Elyounoussi; Walcott
Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Doyle, Amo-Ameyaw, Aribo, S.Armstrong, Ballard, A.Armstrong
Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Salah
Subs: Adrian, Williams, Konate, Henderson, Arthur, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Gakpo
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments