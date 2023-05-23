While Liverpool’s season is not yet over, for one academy defender May has led him to a World Cup, with England enjoying victory in their opener.

The Reds will conclude their campaign at Southampton on Sunday, while for a handful of their loanees there are still games left to play too.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah saw his time at Bristol Rovers come to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Bolton at the start of the month, however, with England duty then calling.

Quansah was named as part of Ian Foster’s 23-man squad for the U20 World Cup in Argentina, and on Monday evening they kicked off the group stage.

Tunisia were the opponents, and Quansah took his place in the starting lineup as part of a back three, with Liverpool target Alex Scott in midfield.

The game was decided by a first-half goal from Tottenham striker Dane Scarlett, with Quansah playing the full 90 minutes in La Plata.

Scott, who is being tracked by Liverpool scouts ahead of a possible move from Bristol City, also played the whole game, and his interchange with Alfie Devine almost led to a second goal from Daniel Jebbison late on.

A 1-0 victory was enough for the Young Lions, however, and they are second in Group E behind Uruguay, who thrashed Iraq 4-0 in their opening game elsewhere in Monday.

Uruguay are next up for England on Thursday night, with a clash with Iraq then rounding off their group-stage fixtures on Sunday.

Much of Foster’s squad is comprised of those who won the U19 Euros under the same manager last summer – including Quansah, who played a key role in that triumph.

Another Liverpool defender, Luke Chambers, was also called up to the World Cup, but turned down the invitation as he focuses on a relegation battle on loan at Kilmarnock.

Quansah played 16 times for Bristol Rovers this season, starting 15 of those games, benefiting from regular game time at the Memorial Ground despite a three-match suspension for a red card in March.