Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the Championship’s Young Player of the Season, Alex Scott, who could provide a long-term option in midfield.

With Liverpool reportedly set to spend £70 million on Alexis Mac Allister, they will be looking at more budget-friendly options to improve the squad as well.

Scott is the latest name to be linked with a move to Merseyside, with Keifer MacDonald of the Liverpool Echo reporting that the Reds are keeping “a close eye on his development.”

The report then added: “The ECHO understands Liverpool are aware of the progress being made by the teenager.”

The Bristol City midfielder was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season last month and his manager, Nigel Pearson, has valued him at “more than £25 million.”

At just 19 years old, Scott is younger than the other players linked to Liverpool in his position, but he has the credentials to go far in the game.

Jack Grealish has previously praised the youngster and the Bristol City boss, Pearson, told BBC Radio Bristol: “[I have] no doubt about that, I think he’ll play for England and I think he’ll go on to the top of the game.”

Scott is already playing for England under-20s and will soon take part in that age’s World Cup alongside Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

Another Liverpool player he will know from international duty is Luke Chambers.

The two won’t be together this month, however, as the Liverpool loanee has chosen to stay with Kilmarnock rather than fly to Argentina for the World Cup.

While £25 million would be a high price to pay for Scott who has never played top-flight football, Jurgen Klopp and his team would surely forego any hesitation, should they deem the 19-year-old good enough.