With links to midfielders continuing to mount up, reports have indicated that there is “definitely interest” from Liverpool in Nice’s Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old has attracted plenty of attention after impressing throughout the Ligue 1 season and the Reds are said to be one of the clubs monitoring his situation.

Thuram, son of legendary French defender Lilian, is one of a number of names to have been linked to the Reds ahead of a summer rebuild for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Now, according to Neil Jones of GOAL, there is “definitely interest” in the midfielder from a Liverpool perspective, despite the rumours previously being “played down” by the club.

Jones wrote that Thuram’s profile makes him a “more than interesting proposition” for the Reds and that he could be “hard to resist” given Liverpool’s physical deficiencies in 2022/23.

The youngster typically operates as a defensive midfielder for his club side and he also has one senior appearance in an impressive France squad on his CV.

His energy and composure in tight areas are among the attributes that are likely to have grabbed Liverpool’s attention if reports are to be believed, with Fabinho‘s age and form prompting calls for more depth in that area of the pitch.

The Telegraph reported in March that Thuram was aware of interest from Liverpool, along with other clubs, but it appears no formal approach has yet been made.

Klopp will be looking to conduct major surgery on the midfield area this summer in an attempt to recover from a lacklustre campaign in all competitions.

The majority of reported midfield targets have been players associated with playing in more progressive areas, with Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount and Matheus Nunes just some of the names linked with switches.

Thuram is something of an outlier from a positional sense, but his ball-carrying capabilities and commanding presence could make him an appropriate fit for Liverpool as they attempt to build the next generation of the midfield.