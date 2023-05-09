Liverpool fans can mark Istanbul night by putting their knowledge to the test!

Liverpool fans will never forget where they were for the Miracle of Istanbul, and now there is a chance to put your memory to the test on the 18th anniversary.

On May 25, it will be 18 years since Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool side completed a comeback for the ages, toppling the revered AC Milan to lift the club’s fifth European Cup.

To celebrate the occasion, LFQ is hosting a quiz night to test your knowledge on the Miracle of Istanbul, along with questions on this season and all things pertaining to Liverpool.

The night will include an interactive quiz, highlights of the 2005 Champions League final, plus signed memorabilia will be up for grabs in an exclusive raffle.

The event will be held at the Shankly Hotel on Thursday, May 25, starting at 6pm.

As for what you can expect, the mind behind the event, James Coleman, gives us the lowdown.

“A lot of people don’t really know what to expect when they come along, I think a lot of people when they hear quiz night imagine an arl fella at the bar with a pint of bitter reading from question one to 50 into a microphone,” Coleman explains.

“But I’d like to think that the Liverpool quiz nights are more like a question of sport that you see on BBC than the old man at the bar vibes.

“You don’t need to know who Vladimir Smicer scored his first goal against for LFC or how many appearances Salif Diao made to have a good time.

“The night gives you a unique opportunity to sit around a table with your friends or family and reminisce about all the memories you’ve made following Liverpool, and with the Istanbul special it will be no different.

“The miracle of Istanbul special will be the perfect setting to relive it all over again, as well as loads of other memories we’ve made following the mighty Reds.”

If you are interested and would like to put yourself and your friends and family to the test, you can buy tickets for the event here.