The travelling Kop serenaded Roberto Firmino with a chant of ‘Sim Senhor’ which lasted almost 20 minutes on Monday, as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0.

Firmino was not part of the squad at the King Power, but travelled along with the injured Darwin Nunez to cheer on his team-mates.

The Reds made it seven wins in a row with two goals from Curtis Jones and a scorcher from Trent Alexander-Arnold, guaranteeing at least a sixth-placed finish.

But the story of the second half was an ongoing tribute to Firmino, who now has only two games left before he departs Anfield on a free transfer.

Hopefully, the Brazilian returns from injury ahead of the clash with Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, with the away supporters in Leicester giving him a glimpse of the reception he can expect.

Firmino was sat behind the bench in awe as the chants went on and on, for almost 20 minutes, and at full-time his team-mates led him over to the away end.

His reaction was priceless, dancing in front of the travelling Kop before saluting the supporters.

Those watching on were stunned by the ovation, with many Liverpool fans taking to social media to pay tribute.

That's some rendition of the Firmino song from the away end. Booming out around the King Power. He's guaranteed some farewell at Anfield on Saturday. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

Almost 10 minutes of Liverpool’s away fans serenading Bobby Firmino, who is leaving at the end of this season, at the King Power. Lovely tribute to a club legend. #lfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 15, 2023

Not ready for Bobby to go ? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 15, 2023

Bobby ?? — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) May 15, 2023

Bobby Firmino not even stepped foot on the pitch and the Liverpool fans have been singing his name non-stop for 10minutes, because stuff man. — VisualGame (@avisualgame) May 15, 2023

This Si Senor is never ending. We love you Bobby ??? — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) May 15, 2023

Man the cutaway to Bobby in the stands just absorbing his own chant pounding these past five minutes. One of the rare beautiful moments of the season — Anfield Fix (@AnfieIdFix) May 15, 2023

Bobby having his moment with our fans singing Si Señor to him, too emotional ??? — Nic (@LiverpoolNicola) May 15, 2023

BOBBY DANCING TO HIS SONG IN FRONT OF THE TRAVELING SUPPORT IS EVERYTHING I NEED — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) May 15, 2023

Hahaha it took a Trent stunner to end 15 minutes of the Firmino song — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) May 15, 2023

Give him the ball and he’ll score every time. We’re not ready for Bobby to go.