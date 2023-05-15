★ PREMIUM
Liverpool fans in awe of “never-ending” Firmino chant – as Bobby dances along!

The travelling Kop serenaded Roberto Firmino with a chant of ‘Sim Senhor’ which lasted almost 20 minutes on Monday, as Liverpool beat Leicester 3-0.

Firmino was not part of the squad at the King Power, but travelled along with the injured Darwin Nunez to cheer on his team-mates.

The Reds made it seven wins in a row with two goals from Curtis Jones and a scorcher from Trent Alexander-Arnold, guaranteeing at least a sixth-placed finish.

But the story of the second half was an ongoing tribute to Firmino, who now has only two games left before he departs Anfield on a free transfer.

Hopefully, the Brazilian returns from injury ahead of the clash with Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, with the away supporters in Leicester giving him a glimpse of the reception he can expect.

Firmino was sat behind the bench in awe as the chants went on and on, for almost 20 minutes, and at full-time his team-mates led him over to the away end.

His reaction was priceless, dancing in front of the travelling Kop before saluting the supporters.

Those watching on were stunned by the ovation, with many Liverpool fans taking to social media to pay tribute.

Give him the ball and he’ll score every time. We’re not ready for Bobby to go.

