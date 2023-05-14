The eyes of the continent were on Liverpool on Saturday night as the Eurovision Song Contest came to the city for the first time.

The M&S Bank Arena was the venue for the showpiece as Liverpool welcomed musicians from across Europe for a festival of music watched by millions across the globe.

There was a familiar face towards the end of the night as former Reds defender Ragnar Klavan provided the scores from Estonia during the results stage of proceedings.

His cameo didn’t go unnoticed by Liverpool supporters, who were delighted to see the 37-year-old back on their television screens.

Liverpool fans seeing Klavan… pic.twitter.com/EbzLb5aJcy — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 13, 2023

Crying I will never resonate with another Eurovision like this one ?? Ragnar Klavan uno — Belinder (@_bubblxs) May 13, 2023

The ex-defender introduced his country’s votes by saying “what a boss night” in a clip which was widely enjoyed by spectators, particularly those of a Liverpool persuasion.

There was also a performance of the club’s iconic anthem as singer and songwriter Duncan Laurence performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during the evening’s interval.

It was a poignant moment in what has been an extraordinary few days for Liverpool, with events running across the city centre throughout the week to mark the occasion.

You'll Never Walk Alone at the Pier Head while Liverpool puts on the biggest party on the planet. Gorgeous. I'm so proud of this city this week. pic.twitter.com/YQKwQnbt5K — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) May 13, 2023

You’ll Never Walk Alone is one of the most iconic songs written of all time. It takes an incredible voice to do it justice, and that was incredible. #EUROVISION — BEN (@SMXLFC) May 13, 2023

It was a night the city will not forget in a hurry with plenty to enjoy from a footballing perspective as Liverpool hosted the competition for the first time.

With an appearance from Klavan and a rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone, it was almost like a matchday!