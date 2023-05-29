★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) embraces Fabio Carvalho after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans torn on Fabio Carvalho future after new bid ‘rejected’

Fabio Carvalho looks set to leave Liverpool this summer in one way or another, and fans are divided on his future after a bid was rejected.

Carvalho was one of four new signings at Anfield last year, but the promise of his £7.7 million move from Fulham quickly faded.

The 20-year-old ended the campaign having played 21 times for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, barely featuring in the second half of the season and clocking just 637 minutes on the pitch.

Monday brought news of a “big money bid” from a Champions League club, with conflicting claims over Liverpool’s plan for their No. 28.

Liverpool are said to have rejected the unnamed club’s offer, preferring to send Carvalho out on loan, but the player himself looks to, reluctantly, be leaning towards a permanent exit.

The situation has left supporters torn.

 

Many believe Carvalho has been treated poorly…

“Even when Nunez, Jota and Diaz was out he still couldn’t get a game…

“Who can blame him for wanting to go, we’ve just stunted his growth, he was quality at Fulham.”

Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

While some even believe Liverpool saw him as a ‘flip’ signing…

 

Plenty still want him to stay…

“Loan, not sell. He needs game time and development and this was just not the right season for that given our struggles.”

Mark Higgs on Facebook.

 

While others see sense in cashing in…

“Get rid. He’s a number 10 in a system that absolutely doesn’t have a place for one.

“And if we’re going to go continue with a 3-4-3 when in possession, where is the space for him to operate? Decent player though, should get a good few quid.”

Paul Jones on Facebook.

What do you think should happen with Fabio Carvalho? Let us know!

