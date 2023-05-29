Fabio Carvalho looks set to leave Liverpool this summer in one way or another, and fans are divided on his future after a bid was rejected.

Carvalho was one of four new signings at Anfield last year, but the promise of his £7.7 million move from Fulham quickly faded.

The 20-year-old ended the campaign having played 21 times for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, barely featuring in the second half of the season and clocking just 637 minutes on the pitch.

Monday brought news of a “big money bid” from a Champions League club, with conflicting claims over Liverpool’s plan for their No. 28.

Liverpool are said to have rejected the unnamed club’s offer, preferring to send Carvalho out on loan, but the player himself looks to, reluctantly, be leaning towards a permanent exit.

The situation has left supporters torn.

Many believe Carvalho has been treated poorly…

The way Carvalho has been treated is disgusting. — – (@AnfieldRd96) May 29, 2023

Carvalho situation is a bit mad. Tried to sign him twice, went to court over it, then just completely fuck him off after 3 months. He might not be right for the system but surely Klopp should have known that before we signed him. Mad one really — Josh ? (@josha1995_) May 29, 2023

The Carvalho treatment has been dreadful this year, but the worst moment was him subbed on in the final minute away to Real Madrid. Still think the best option is a loan to a PL club, but worst scenario if he wants to leave permanently, a "cheap" buy back clause is essential. — Alex (@yalexo_) May 29, 2023

“Even when Nunez, Jota and Diaz was out he still couldn’t get a game… “Who can blame him for wanting to go, we’ve just stunted his growth, he was quality at Fulham.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

Chased Carvalho for all the time, to land him, not use him properly and then give him the boot after one season. That’s so poor from us — ?? (@LosoLFC) May 29, 2023

Young players gonna think twice before joining liverpool if a talented kid like carvalho can’t make it no one will ???? — MO.YNWA?? #FSGOUT (@Cooler_King70) May 29, 2023

While some even believe Liverpool saw him as a ‘flip’ signing…

(?) Carvalho, like Solanke was a money ball signing. Take advantage of a young talented player leaving their clubs, if they explode brilliant, if they don't sell for extremely healthy profits. I'm sure he'll have a great career but he's nowhere near a Jurgen Klopp player. #lfc — Josh (@JoshLFC1909) May 29, 2023

Think Carvalho was always a flip. May have expected more football from him but the way the season went didn't help. May have been one they planned to flip over two years. But here we are. I never like it by the way, but we have to be the baddies somewhere and this is quite mild. — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) May 29, 2023

Fabio Carvalho was a Solanke type opportunistic signing that is shaping up to ultimately work out for us, rather off the pitch than on it There’s a lot you can get at the club for this season, but this isn’t one of those. Talented kid who unfortunately doesn’t fit the system — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) May 29, 2023

The whole Carvalho situation stinks of FSG purely buying a young potential player to sell for a profit ?? — Lou (@LilLoubieLou) May 29, 2023

Plenty still want him to stay…

Fabio Carvalho is a brilliant player in the making and should be kept. If we can let Ox and Naby spend their entire Liverpool careers in the physio's office after costing us hundreds of millions of pounds – we can afford to hang on to 20 y/o with tons of potential a bit longer. — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) May 29, 2023

Better not sell Carvalho, his potential is too high, loan is the best option — AJ ?? (@LFCAJ__) May 29, 2023

“Loan, not sell. He needs game time and development and this was just not the right season for that given our struggles.” – Mark Higgs on Facebook.

If Klopp allows Carvalho to go on a permanent deal, it will be the biggest mistake of his career so far. — Ryan.?? (@6thiagoat) May 29, 2023

While others see sense in cashing in…

One thing I would say regarding Fabio Carvalho is that, if we truly are convinced he has no role next season & beyond, at least we're being more ruthless and saying that now. Rather than waiting another 18-24 months like we did with Minamino. It's what people have been wanting. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) May 29, 2023

I like Carvalho, clearly he’s got talent and I’d consider a buyback clause when he eventually leaves on a permanent, this summer or next, but I’ll trust the club on this one. Getting a similar feeling to Harry Wilson with him, good but just not good enough. — Dan (@Dan23_92) May 29, 2023

“Get rid. He’s a number 10 in a system that absolutely doesn’t have a place for one. “And if we’re going to go continue with a 3-4-3 when in possession, where is the space for him to operate? Decent player though, should get a good few quid.” – Paul Jones on Facebook.

It's amazing the amount of people who know better than Klopp. They say he's wrong about Carvalho, just like he was about Brewster, Wilson, Sinclair, Duncan, Camacho, Larouci etc. Yes we wanted Fabio to win the ballon d'Or but that doesn't mean he is or ever will be good enough — Jeff Benales (@JeffBenales) May 29, 2023

