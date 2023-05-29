Interest in Fabio Carvalho is mounting after Jurgen Klopp admitted the “possibility” of a loan, with Liverpool now receiving a permanent offer too.

Speaking ahead of the final game of the season, Klopp told reporters that “there is a possibility that maybe Fabio will go on loan or whatever.”

“This was not Fabio’s best year of his career, clearly, in a very young career,” he manager said, “but it might have been his most important.”

Klopp took a “we will see” stance on his future, but privately it appears as though Carvalho is weighing up a move away.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool have received a permanent bid for their No. 28 “from a club abroad.”

The club is as of yet unnamed, but there have been suggestions of interest from his native Portugal, with Porto among the sides linked.

Meanwhile, Romano adds that “there are also many loan deal bids from Premier League clubs,” but Carvalho is “not accepting” a temporary switch.

Klopp is said to be “aware of his intentions,” with “talks ongoing,” while the “project [on offer] will be crucial [in the player’s] decision.”

Carvalho made the squad for the trip to Southampton on Sunday, but was overlooked again, making the bench for the final seven fixtures but only coming off the bench once.

Throughout his maiden campaign at Anfield, the 20-year-old featured 21 times, eight as a starter, but only played on five occasions since the World Cup.

It would be no surprise, then, if he was seeking a transfer, particularly after the success his former club, Fulham, enjoyed in the Premier League without him.

The youngster was a key player under Marco Silva in their promotion campaign last time out, starting 35 of his 38 games, scoring 11 goals and laying on eight assists.

He clocked 638 minutes on the pitch in his season at Liverpool, which is almost five times less game time than he was handed at Fulham last time out.