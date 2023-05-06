Liverpool have a couple of players in doubt for the visit of Brentford at Anfield, with five Reds already ruled out of the clash.

There is a chance to make it six league wins on the bounce as Liverpool host the Bees in the penultimate home game of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have found rhythm and form of late and now have the opportunity to place pressure on those around them with another victory.

They head into the clash with a couple of players in doubt, though, following the midweek win over Fulham, with the manager expected to make late decisions on their roles on Saturday.

Here is who will and could miss out for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

It is another game whereby a lingering rib issue continues to plague Diogo Jota, who took part in limited training on Thursday and is in doubt to feature.

Despite the persistent issue, the No. 20 has come off the bench in the last two matches and it could be the same again if the Reds decide to play it safe.

As for Jordan Henderson, the captain took a hit during Wednesday’s game and Klopp revealed a scan was required for an unnamed issue which could “rule him out” of the Anfield match.

Roberto Firmino, meanwhile, is still not ready to return but is expected back in team training next week.

Thiago is out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hip issue that kept him sidelined for 10 games earlier in the year, his focus is now on pre-season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brentford

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson*, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota*, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho

* Doubtful