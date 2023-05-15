There have been a seemingly endless stream of injuries for the Reds this season, with five players unavailable for the trip to Leicester.

Liverpool return to action on Monday night after a nine-day break looking to extend their winning run to seven straight games.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have hit form at the very end of the campaign but it may come slightly too late in order to achieve Champions League qualification for next season.

Here is who will and could miss out for Liverpool vs. Brentford:

Captain Jordan Henderson will be able to feature after a minor issue restricted him to a substitute appearance against Brentford.

Thiago‘s season has however been brought to a premature end after undergoing surgery for a hip flexor injury that has caused him problems throughout the last couple of months.

We will be forced to wait slightly longer to see Roberto Firmino back in action after the manager ruled him out of Monday night’s clash.

Klopp did reveal that the Brazilian is “nearly there” during his pre-match press conference, but there are now only two more opportunities for Firmino to turn out for the Reds before his upcoming summer departure.

We may well have seen the last of Naby Keita in a Liverpool shirt, with a return date from the midfielder’s muscle issue still uncertain.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Leicester

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Carvalho