There have been growing concerns that we had already seen Roberto Firmino play his last game for Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp says he is “nearly there.”

Liverpool’s No. 9 has missed the last five games with his third injury of the campaign.

With an exit in the summer and games quickly dwindling, his chances at a farewell are limited.

However, Klopp offered hope that he can feature for the final home game against Aston Villa and the trip to Southampton to close out the campaign.

“Bobby I saw in training yesterday, he looks pretty much nearly there but I don’t think he will be in there for the weekend [Monday],” Klopp told reporters on Friday.

Firmino was not involved in team training throughout the week, neither was Naby Keita, but Klopp is expecting that will change for the former after Monday’s trip to Leicester.

As for Keita, it was a definitive “no” as for his chances to feature having been out for the last nine games, and it is a hint that there is not as much optimism for him to say farewell with minutes on the pitch.

Both will move on in the summer, along with James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, but with the Reds still with a chance to finish inside the top four there will not be time for sentiment.

Although, few would begrudge Firmino minutes and, in fact, it would be encouraged despite Klopp having the full complement of forwards at his disposal.

Liverpool are currently on a six-game winning streak and head to relegation-threatened Leicester on Monday evening but with Klopp not noting any other injury concerns, he has a healthy squad to choose from.