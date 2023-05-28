Liverpool will have an all-new opponent in next season’s Premier League, with the three sides promoted from the Championship now complete.

Luton have joined champions Burnley and Sheffield United in the Premier League for next season.

Saturday saw a dramatic playoff final take place at Wembley, with Luton and Coventry vying to become the third side to earn promotion.

There was concern early on as Luton captain Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch and needed to be stretchered off – though after the game it was confirmed he had made a recovery in hospital.

Jordan Clark then put the Bedfordshire side ahead midway through the first half, before Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer equalised just after the hour mark.

That set up 30 minutes of extra time and then, after neither goal was breached, the tie went to penalties on a balmy evening in the capital.

Luton went on to win 6-5 after Fankaty Dabo missed Coventry’s sixth spot-kick, earning their place in the Premier League for the first time ever.

The Hatters were last in the top flight in 1992, before the Premier League‘s conception, and were playing non-league football as recently as nine years ago.

They earned back-to-back promotions from League Two and League One in 2017/18 and 2018/19 respectively, and have now sealed a fairytale finish.

Liverpool have only faced Luton three times in the 21st century, all in the FA Cup.

A 5-3 win in the third round in 2006 was followed by a 1-1 draw at the same stage two years later, before a 5-0 replay victory.

Steven Gerrard scored a hat-trick in that most recent meeting, while their last league clash – a 2-1 win at Anfield in the First Division in 1992 – saw a 19-year-old Steve McManaman score.

Luton are now managed by Rob Edwards, the former Forest Green Rovers and briefly Watford boss, who took over in November after Nathan Jones’ move to Southampton.

Their top scorer for the season was Carlton Morris, with 20, with striker Elijah Adebayo (10) the other only player to net more than five times.

The fixture list for next season’s Premier League will be released on June 15, with Liverpool having faced the Championship winners on the opening day in each of the last four campaigns.