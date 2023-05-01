The Liverpool squad was left to enjoy another “Jota Sunday” with an “Anfield thriller,” a 4-3 win over Tottenham keeping top-four hopes alive.

After taking a three-goal lead, it looked as though the Reds had blown it as Richarlison scored his first Premier League goal for Spurs to level at 3-3.

But 99 seconds later, an error from Lucas Moura handed Diogo Jota a golden opportunity, with the Portuguese finishing brilliantly to seal the three points.

It could be a vital win for Liverpool, too, as they mount a late push for a top-four spot, vying with Newcastle and Man United.

While it remains unlikely they do so, there is clearly a belief within the squad – summed up by Adrian‘s post-match assessment that “nothing is impossible”:

???? 4 in a row!!

It's difficult but nothing is impossible for the reds! ??? https://t.co/UNRMUyCQgC — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) April 30, 2023

A four-game winning streak – and now six unbeaten – has restored positivity at Anfield, and not least through the return to goalscoring form of Jota.

The No. 20 has now struck five times in his last four games, having gone over a year without a goal previously, and Andy Robertson was among those to celebrate a “Jota Sunday”:

Among the Reds’ three early goals there was one for Luis Diaz, who expertly converted from Cody Gakpo‘s cutback just five minutes into his first start since October.

It was an emotional moment for the Colombian, who was full of joy after the final whistle:

For the rest of the squad, it was another big step forward, with Fabinho vowing that “the fight will never end”:

It won’t be long before Liverpool are back in action, either, with the visit of Fulham to come on Wednesday night.

For the Reds, it is a chance to make it five consecutive league wins for the first time this season.