Liverpool will wear their new Nike home kit for 2023/24 on Saturday, when Jurgen Klopp and his players take in their final home game of the season.

Liverpool’s new home kit, their fourth in a long-term partnership with Nike, is now available for purchase following its unveiling earlier in May.

Inspired by the 1965 FA Cup winning kit, along with a nod to the Reebok kit of 1998/99 and 1999/00, it is expected to be popular release among supporters.

It will be given its first airing on Saturday, too, with Liverpool taking on Aston Villa in their final home game of 2022/23.

Though it is customary for clubs to debut their kit for the following season in the last home game of the campaign, the Reds did not do so last time out.

That was due to Klopp’s side reaching the Champions League final, meaning they wore their home kit in both that defeat to Real Madrid and the Premier League closer against Wolves.

The same happened in 2019/20, when Liverpool won the title, as well as 2018/19 as they prepared for their second Champions League final under Klopp.

Wearing the new kit gives supporters an opportunity to see it in action early, and it will come on an afternoon when the club bids farewell to four players.

Liverpool have confirmed Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all depart on the expiry of their contracts.

On the new kit, captain Jordan Henderson said: “The new home shirt is a classic.

“Given the inspiration behind the design it feels iconic and a nod to the history of this great club.

“We’re looking forward to wearing it at Anfield for the Villa game.”

