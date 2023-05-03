Liverpool were made to work hard for their three points as the Reds beat Fulham 1-0 at Anfield, with supporters left relieved at a “dodgy” victory.

The win over Fulham couldn’t have been more different to Sunday’s match against Tottenham.

Liverpool showed they could play, but struggled to strike a killer blow on the visitors, and relied on Mo Salah‘s first-half penalty to tide them over until the final whistle.

Supporters were made to hold their breath as Fulham pushed for a late equaliser and after the match, there was plenty for fans to talk about.

Three points despite the second-half performance…

A win but a largely poor performance especially in second half. So many poor final passes and bad decisions in final third. Fulham played some eye catching football. Easy to see why interest in Palinha. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) May 3, 2023

“It’s all we can ask of the team really, just keep winning our games and let others worry about their results. Six games back this would have been a 0-0 draw.” – Goodread in the comments.

There are defensive issues that need ironing out and it might clip the wings of Robertson but if the trade-off is getting to see Trent play like this every week then it’s worth going all out on this new system — Joel Sanderson-Murray (@joelsmurray) May 3, 2023

File this one under “a win is a win”… https://t.co/ktY7xk4hFr — Chris Coughlin (@_ChrisCoughlin) May 3, 2023

I don't think it's just 1 goal margins that make it nervy, it's bcos even though we're more stable than before we still concede chances right until late. In our 90+pt seasons we won a lot of games 2-1 but were secure out of possession & shut games down late on when leading. https://t.co/QfMlcGU5VD — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 3, 2023

If they lose tomorrow night against Brighton will be some squeaky bums in Manchester! — Neil Darby (@neildarby70) May 3, 2023

“Dodgy 1-0, I’ll take any wins at the moment, YNWA” – Divock in the comments.

The strikers divided opinion…

Got to be said nunes offers nothing when playing through the middle. Gakpo has alot more awareness, better positioning and dribbling. Nunes got alot to improve on — Manny (@STAYTRUEONELOVE) May 3, 2023

Was it me or did our attack flow much better when Gakpo came on? — Josh (@JoshLFC1909) May 3, 2023

Those runs behind by Nunez are such a danger. He might not be the best when he drops into midfield areas like Bobby or Gakpo but he's got different strengths that scares the hell out of defenders and makes things happen. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 3, 2023

Need to be starting Diaz gakpo and salah for the remainder . The rest are impact . Jones and fab and Eliott maybe . Henderson is dying out there . Keep the bloody ball . — Jm1892 (@John5Mulvey) May 3, 2023

Whoever is slandering nunez, imagine playing upfront and you get 0 service all game. You know how frustrating that is? He had ONE shot that whole game — GakpoFC (@GakpoFC) May 3, 2023

“Everyone slamming Nunez, it’s his first season and barely understands the language. I reckon next season he will be a different beast, once Klopp figures out his new formation.” – Serge SL in the comments.

Gakpo is so very exciting to watch ??? — D AV IE D (@Davidskimaa) May 3, 2023

Incredibly strange behaviour from our fanbase to constantly give Nunez shit, pre World Cup he was brilliant and people forget that. He’s only young and doesn’t speak English, just needs some confidence. Probably same bunch who wrote Gakpo off at the start — Cxle (@LfcCxle) May 3, 2023

Darwin Nunez is like Cyrus "The Virus" in Con Air: very entertaining but you wonder what the hell is going through his head at times. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 3, 2023

Luis Diaz is getting back up to speed…

It goes without saying that Liverpool only have themselves to blame for their shortcomings this season, but you can’t help but think where they could be had Luis Diaz been available throughout. Brilliant in the half-spaces tonight & Fulham just simply couldn’t contain him. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) May 3, 2023

Seeing Luis Diaz dribble at opponents opening up defences makes you wonder how the season would have panned out with him. Not saying Liverpool would be challenging for the title but Liverpool would be higher up the table. pic.twitter.com/YXaKebQGNu — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) May 3, 2023

What an absolutely joy it is to watch Luis Diaz play football. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) May 3, 2023

Liverpool have genuinely looked much better. Tonight and recently. Jones has made a difference in the middle. And Diaz gives them the kind of outlet they missed so much when he was absent. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 3, 2023

Luis Diaz.

What a football player — Wayne Ellis (@wayneellis1974) May 3, 2023

Good fun watching Trent and Diaz in that half, wasn’t it? — Jack Sear (@JackSear) May 3, 2023

Man you can see just how much chaos Diaz/Nunez bring to this side when we have a functioning system. We just need the missing midfield pieces. — Rex ??????? (@ThatRexGuy) May 3, 2023

The relief after late Fulham pressure was palpable…

Was asking to concede for most of that second half pic.twitter.com/lLCTNefJrR — ??? (@Owen_1906) May 3, 2023

3 points, stomach felt the same as the game shite really but we move pic.twitter.com/yO79mDFwnv — Thomas Lee ? (@tomozlee09) May 3, 2023

Fuck me that was close — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) May 3, 2023

Not a very good second half but three points is three points up the Europa League qualifying Reds. — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) May 3, 2023

One of those weird games where we played sort of well but also could've lost 2-0 quite easily — Dan (@HUGE_HOG) May 3, 2023

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.