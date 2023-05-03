★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, May 3, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Luis Diaz is “joy to watch” with Liverpool fans relieved after “dodgy” win

Liverpool were made to work hard for their three points as the Reds beat Fulham 1-0 at Anfield, with supporters left relieved at a “dodgy” victory.

The win over Fulham couldn’t have been more different to Sunday’s match against Tottenham.

Liverpool showed they could play, but struggled to strike a killer blow on the visitors, and relied on Mo Salah‘s first-half penalty to tide them over until the final whistle.

Supporters were made to hold their breath as Fulham pushed for a late equaliser and after the match, there was plenty for fans to talk about.

 

Three points despite the second-half performance…

“It’s all we can ask of the team really, just keep winning our games and let others worry about their results. Six games back this would have been a 0-0 draw.”

Goodread in the comments.

“Dodgy 1-0, I’ll take any wins at the moment, YNWA”

Divock in the comments.

 

The strikers divided opinion…

“Everyone slamming Nunez, it’s his first season and barely understands the language. I reckon next season he will be a different beast, once Klopp figures out his new formation.”

Serge SL in the comments.

 

Luis Diaz is getting back up to speed…

 

The relief after late Fulham pressure was palpable…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

