Liverpool made it five wins in a row with their 1-0 victory over Fulham, and the media hailed a professional job by the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men won in dramatic fashion against Tottenham last weekend, but Anfield witnessed a more serene three points recorded this time around.

The game was settled by Mo Salah‘s first-half penalty, following a foul on Darwin Nunez by Issa Diop, and Liverpool saw out the win with relative ease.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ latest win.

This was more solid than spectacular from the Reds

The Mail‘s Dominic King admitted that this wasn’t a classic:

“May 3 is a date that has become synonymous with Liverpool booking their place in a Champions League final. Last year they were in Villarreal, while in 2005 they played out a titanic battle here with Chelsea. “Safe to say, however, this occasion was as far removed from those grand stages as could be imagined. “Liverpool’s results have picked up of late but don’t kid yourself and think this is an enjoyable surge to the finish line for anyone connected with the club.”

Andy Hunter of the Guardian lauded the nature of the victory, also taking time to give Salah special praise:

“It was all rather tame compared to the drama and fury of Liverpool’s last home triumph but Jurgen Klopp may have welcomed the serenity of Fulham’s visit to Anfield. “A fifth Premier League win in succession, Liverpool’s best run of the season, maintained his team’s pursuit of European football and brought yet another milestone in the outstanding Anfield career of Mohamed Salah. “Salah’s decisive first-half penalty, awarded after a soft foul by Issa Diop on Darwin Nunez, ensured the Eygpt international became only the third player in Liverpool’s history to score in eight consecutive home matches. “Salah’s latest strike took him to outright fifth on the club’s all-time league goalscorers’ list and just one behind Steven Gerrard’s tally of 186 in all competitions for Liverpool. “He also requires only one more to hit the 30-goal mark for the fourth season out of seven as a Liverpool player.”

On Twitter, Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo wasn’t exactly enamoured with what he saw at Anfield:

“Nervous and far from convincing towards the end but five wins on the spin for Jurgen Klopp‘s side. “Keeping the pressure on those Champions League places, at least.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Salah earned plenty of plaudits…

In his post-match player ratings, ESPN‘s Adam Brown spoke glowingly about our No. 66:

“He shone again in his new free-roaming hybrid role, which allows him to get the ball in more dangerous area when attacking. “He frequently came inside into central areas, and Fulham had difficulty in picking him up. “The 24-year-old regularly made the right decision with his passing that helped him control the tempo of the game, and he also impressed with his defensive work.”

On Twitter, Sam McGuire pointed out an eye-catching statistic that outlined the influence of Trent’s performance:

Trent recovered the ball 12 times and won 80% of his ground duels. We've created a monster. pic.twitter.com/2AYepK2Pbz — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 3, 2023

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph focused on the relentless Salah, following yet another goal:

“Mohamed Salah could not do any more to demonstrate his distaste for the Europa League. The Egyptian is on a mission to avoid the indignity of relegation from UEFA’s top tier, his latest goal spree retaining Liverpool’s slender hopes of Champions League football next season. “Salah became only the third Liverpool player to score in eight consecutive Anfield games, his winning penalty against Fulham consolidating Jurgen Klopp’s position in fifth, ready to pounce if the Uniteds from Newcastle and Manchester slip-up. “Salah has six in six in all competitions, this much-needed contribution securing a victory which became more unconvincing the longer the game progressed. “He has now scored in every home game since February 13, a reminder that for all the changes in Klopp’s forward line, he remains reassuringly consistent.”

Do Liverpool still have a chance of a top-four finish?

Bascombe admitted that Champions League football still looks extremely unlikely:

“It is unlikely to be enough for Liverpool to steal fourth. “Their form is better, but still patchy, and there remains a sense of Klopp using these games to fine tune a winning formula before next season.”

Jacob Leeks of the Mirror spoke positively about the prospect of Europa League action at Anfield:

“Liverpool’s win on Wednesday night has put them firmly in control of the race for the sole Europa League qualifying spot in the Premier League. They are now five points ahead of Tottenham and Aston Villa as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high. “While they have likely left it too late to secure a Champions League place, the Reds are edging closer to securing European football next term. It is not the competition boss Jurgen Klopp wants to be in, but they will at least have the chance to win silverware in Europe. “With only four games to go for Liverpool, Villa and Spurs, it is Klopp’s men who have put themselves in control. The win over Tottenham was crucial, but the boost from beating the impressive Cottagers will go a long way.”

Similarly, This Is Anfield‘s James Nalton was under no illusions, focusing on a positive end to the season more than anything: