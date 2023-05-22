After Roberto Firmino‘s emotional farewell to the Kop on Saturday, he returned to Anfield for a celebration of his Liverpool career.

Firmino seemingly couldn’t get enough of Anfield on Saturday, so he returned the next day for a party in his honour.

Following a visit to his new mural in the morning, Bobby joined his teammates, family and friends for an event at Anfield to celebrate his Liverpool career.

While the party was private, we did catch a glimpse of what was going on thanks to a few social media posts.

The departing No. 9 showed up in typical unique fashion, wearing a smart suit complete with a red lapel.

In a sight that will bring up some brilliant memories, Firmino was seen taking pictures, alongside his teammates and family, with each of the trophies that he has won during his time on Merseyside.

It would have been difficult to find space to line up all the trophies anywhere but the pitch!

With it being a family event, there were plenty of children in attendance and there were even reports of a bouncy castle on the pitch.

In what was likely an emotional affair, we also know that Firmino gave a speech to his colleagues.

As ever at a footballer’s event, you could be sure there were no corners cut when planning.

Alisson Becker’s wife, Natalia, was among those to post snippets about the party, revealing the menu for the occasion.

Mrs Becker wrote on Instagram: “Bobby, I’m thankful for you life, for everything you’ve done for us as a team and as a family!

“We love you!

“Wherever you are going, you’ll never walk alone.

“May God bless you!”

Liverpool’s South American families have formed a close bond over the years and will lose more than just a teammate.

One thing we’re sure of, is that Bobby knows how to party.

Don’t go too far, though, Redmen, we’ve still got Southampton to play!