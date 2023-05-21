Roberto Firmino cut an emotional figure as he took in Anfield for the final time as a Liverpool player, an experience he was “grateful” for.

It was written in the stars that Bobby would enter the field of play and make an impact on the scoreboard against Villa, it was just a shame it was not for the winner.

Nevertheless, he had one last say at a stadium he has called home for eight years and the experience proved a “very emotional” one for our No. 9.

Serenaded by the Kop and given a guard of honour, Firmino did not miss a moment of the love that came his way after the final whistle on Saturday, shedding more than a few tears.

While the Brazilian did not sign off with a victory, he had plenty to be grateful for – and he told ESPN Brasil just that.

“Impossible [to hold back tears],” Firmino admitted. “It’s very emotional, it’s been eight years at the club, a lot of history, a beautiful story.

“I enjoyed the journey, ups and downs at the beginning, but then came the titles, the joy for the fans.

“The support from the fans is incredible. I love the fans. They’ve always supported me, they’ve given me the support I’d like, I’m grateful to everyone for the music they’ve created, it’s very moving.”

‘Si Senor’ was prominent on the lap of honour and with plenty of time to soak it in and reflect, Firmino was left with a deep sense of gratitude for his eight years at Liverpool.

“Very emotional. It’s a beautiful story, eight years with an incredible club, which is Liverpool,” Firmino continued.

“At first, when I arrived, I didn’t understand, I needed time to adapt. But, thank God, as time went by we started winning titles and giving gifts to the fans.

“Leaving this legacy together with my teammates. Everything worked out, I’m very happy for all this history we built together.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to win the match, but happy for all the history, all the affection of the fans with me and my family. It’s a great story.

“Very happy for everything the club has provided me, I thank my teammates, family and coach for helping me a lot.”

It was an emotional afternoon and now there is just one last game left for Firmino, where has the time gone?