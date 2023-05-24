Southampton have opted for yet another managerial change, having confirmed that Ruben Selles will not continue with the club beyond Liverpool’s visit on Sunday.

The Saints have already seen their relegation to the Championship confirmed after a season that has seen three different managers take the helm and 24 points collected from a possible 111.

Southampton started the campaign with Ralph Hasenhuttl, he was sacked in November and the club then turned to Nathan Jones – a dire three months followed before he was given his marching orders.

Selles was the next in line to occupy the hot seat, he has presided over 16 matches and has won just two as the Saints failed to recover despite the obvious talent in their squad.

That includes Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, who Liverpool are reported to be “admirers” of.

Southampton host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the season, and they have confirmed Selles will take charge for the final time.

As for who will be their fourth manager in seven months, they have wasted no time with a verbal agreement already in place to see Swansea boss Russell Martin move to St Mary’s, as per Sky Sports.

He is expected to front the bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking as Southampton drop into the Championship after 11 seasons in the top flight.

They will have nothing but pride to fight for on Sunday, while Liverpool could see the top four door officially close by the time they kick off should Man United either win or draw against Chelsea on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men already know they have a place in the Europa League confirmed for next season and should Brighton fail to beat Man City on Wednesday, they will guarantee at least a fifth-placed finish.