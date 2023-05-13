With Liverpool set for a trip to St Mary’s on the final day of the season, Southampton‘s relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed.

After losing 2-0 at home to Fulham, Southampton have just two games left to play this season.

Therefore, the minimum of eight points needed to finish above the relegation zone is now insurmountable for the Saints.

Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s strikes meant that the maximum amount of points that Ruben Selles’ side can finish with is 30 points, and Everton in 17th already have 32.

Although it hasn’t yet been mathematically confirmed, they are also highly likely to finish the season bottom of the league, ending a 10-year stay in the top flight.

Southampton‘s relegation means that they will have nothing to play for but pride as Liverpool travel to the south coast for their final-day fixture on May 28.

Burnley and Sheffield United have already been promoted from the Championship, with Luton, Middlesbrough, Coventry and Sunderland contesting the final spot via the playoffs.

A few weeks ago, Liverpool’s trip to Southampton on the final day looked like it would be a dead rubber.

However, the Reds have recently won six consecutive matches, meaning they should at least have a slim chance of making the top four on the last day of the campaign.

Liverpool still have two matches before that, and face Leicester next as they aim to put pressure on Newcastle and Man United, who drew and won their matches respectively on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are relying on one of them to drop points while winning their own matches at the same time.

With Leicester and Aston Villa both providing potential for tough opposition, the Reds need to focus on their own fixtures before worrying about how others are performing.