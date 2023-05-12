Jurgen Klopp addressed concerns about whether potential incomings this summer could be impacted by failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool have three games remaining in which to rescue a top-four finish from a turbulent season, with a trip to the King Power the first of those on Monday night.

Man United sit just a point ahead of the Reds in fourth spot with a game in hand, with Newcastle currently three points clear in third having also played a game fewer.

The manager was asked if any possible spending could be affected by missing out on Europe’s elite club competition next season and he provided a typically measured response.

“When I talk to a player and I’m allowed to talk to a player, which is barely the case, but when you are you realise then it is already clarified because we don’t tell anybody in the moment that we will definitely be in Champions League next season because it is already clear that he knows about that situation,” the boss explained.

“It is just a general thing, I think if you join a club you want to reach something, not surfing on the wave the club created before.

“If you want to be part of that you are more than welcome, there is one thing we cannot guarantee this year and that is Champions League football.

“But all the rest is the same as it was before, it is a fantastic football club and fantastic team and hopefully an even better one next year.”

Newcastle travel to Leeds for the weekend’s early kickoff on Saturday lunchtime before Man United host Wolves, with both looking to create some breathing space ahead of the Reds’ Monday night clash.

Klopp insisted that, regardless of where his side finishes in the table, players will be fully aware of the situation as negotiations progress.

“I’ve barely faced a situation when you are in talks with a player and everything sounds great and in the end, he says ‘see you if’ – that doesn’t happen often,” he continued.

“Still Liverpool, we are really attractive for a lot of players, we should not forget that, and that’s why I’m not concerned about that fact.

“Of course, everything is more difficult without Champions League, especially in the long-term so we should not do it often, but apart from that the situation is absolutely okay from a talking point of view and a convincing point of view.”

Three games, along with the fortunes of Newcastle and Man United, stand in the way of the Reds and their European fate next season.

All Klopp’s side can do is extend their winning run to nine straight games and hope that favours from elsewhere are enough to see them over the line.