Liverpool travel to Leicester in the Premier League and a win would be the Reds’ seventh in a row. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

While Man United‘s win over Wolves dented Liverpool’s chances of finishing in the top four, the Reds can still secure Europa League qualification with a win at the King Power Stadium tonight.

In their way are Dean Smith’s Leicester who sit 19th in the table, two points from safety but with a game in hand.

This could be Liverpool’s toughest game left this season so Jurgen Klopp‘s side will need to be on top of their game!

The match gets underway at 8pm (BST) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 5am (Tuesday) in Sydney, 11pm in Dubai and 10pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the USA Network, Telemundo and NBC Sports in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Leicester vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Leicester vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest clash on the following channels worldwide:

