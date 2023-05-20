Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield for the Reds’ final home game of the season in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side come into this one knowing only a win is realistically good enough to keep them in the race for Champions League qualification.

With fourth-placed Man United needing to drop points in two of their three remaining matches, it is vital Liverpool keep the pressure on.

After the final whistle at Anfield, the Kop will bid an emotional farewell to Roberto Firmino and James Milner, as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, who were all confirmed to be leaving this summer.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

The match gets underway at 3pm (BST) – or 10am in New York, 7am in Los Angeles, midnight in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Aston Villa and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest Premier League game live on the following channels worldwide:

