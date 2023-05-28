The end of the season is here and some may rejoice with ‘finally‘ – but it is still a day for three points and farewells. Here’s how to watch live around the world.

Southampton will finish 20th and Liverpool fifth, irrespective of the result at St Mary’s, but it is a chance to head into the summer with positivity off the back of a victory.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side forewent the opportunity to take the top-four race to the final day with the draw against Aston Villa, but they can close out the campaign with an 11-game unbeaten streak.

It is positivity we could do with heading into the summer, and a fitting farewell for Roberto Firmino and James Milner – both of whom will be expected to feature.

For one last time this season, into these, Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (BST) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 1.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 7.30pm in Dubai and 6.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Southampton vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Southampton vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later. Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s last league game of the season live on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 6 Digitalb, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, Csport.tv, Csport.tv, Star+, Optus Sport, Sky Go, Sky Sport Mix, Paramount+, Astro Go, Diema Sport 2, Play Diema Xtra, fuboTV Canada, Migu, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Sky Sport NOW, Cytavision Sports 4, Cytavision on the Go, Nova Sports Start, Canal+ Sport 5, Skylink, Viaplay Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, MULTISPORTS 3, WOW, Nova Sports Start, Now Player, 625 Now Premier League 5, Now E, SíminnSport 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Vidio, Sport 3, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SuperSport Kosova 6, Viaplay Latvia, Viaplay Lithuania, Astro Arena 2, sooka, TSN1 Malta, GO TV Anywhere, Skynet Myanmar, Viaplay Netherlands, SkySports Pop-Up, Sky Sport NOW, V Sport Premier League 2, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, Prima Play, Prima Sport 2, Arena Sport 8 Serbia, StarHub TV+, Canal+ Sport 5, Skylink, Arena Sport 3 Slovenia, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2, DAZN, Viaplay Sweden, beIN CONNECT Turkey, Peacock

You can follow all the action today and the upcoming transfer window and pre-season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.