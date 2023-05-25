Curtis Jones has been in imperious form since being reinstated into the side last month and his former under-18s coach and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has lauded his progress and attitude.

Various fitness issues had seen Jones struggle for minutes earlier in the campaign but since being brought in at Stamford Bridge in early April he has become an immovable object in Liverpool’s starting 11.

The 22-year-old bagged a brace away at Leicester to reinforce his importance in Jurgen Klopp‘s new-look Liverpool side and his form has come as no surprise to one of the club’s biggest icons.

Speaking exclusively to The Anfield Wrap, Liverpool’s former skipper struck comparisons between himself and the youngster, insisting that Jones is “more talented” than he was from individual and technical standpoints.

“Curtis is more talented than me in terms of technical, in terms of dribbling ability, in terms of manipulating the ball, close control,” Gerrard explained.

“He’s a different type of player to me in that I was more of a runner, a passer. Curtis is more of an individual – a soloist, if you like.”

It is high praise from Gerrard, who himself registered 710 appearances and 186 goals during an extraordinary Liverpool career which spanned 17 seasons.

The former midfielder went on to start his managerial career with the club’s under-18s, where he was able to experience Jones’ unique talents on a daily basis.

Having worked closely with the centre-midfielder, Gerrard revealed that he encouraged Klopp to persevere with Jones due to his exceptional attitude.

Gerrard recounted: “I said to Jurgen ‘stay with this kid, whatever you’re thinking keep him and stay with him because he won’t let you down’.

"I remember having a conversation with Jürgen talking about Curtis and he was saying he has little things to improve and I said 'stay with this kid, he will not let you down'

“Once you get him right and you’ve fixed the few little things that you need to fix, he won’t let you down, he’ll be there for you. I think he’s showing Jurgen that now.”

Gerrard also discussed the goal that announced Jones to the wider public, his famous Merseyside derby strike in January 2020, admitting that he was “off the coach” when the shot flew past Jordan Pickford.

“It didn’t surprise me, because every time Curtis played for me against Everton or Manchester United, he was man of the match in every single game. Which tells me that he’s got it, what you need to play for Liverpool,” he continued.

“They are the two most important games. I don’t care what anyone says. If you’re a local boy, you have to be the best player against Everton and Manchester United. It should be in your DNA.”

Jones has registered 10 successive Premier League appearances in what has been an impressive run of form to close out the campaign.

While the manager has made no secret of his desire to bring in new signings this summer, the midfielder will back himself to keep his place in the side as the Reds look to compete for major honours once again next season.