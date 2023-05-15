Darwin Nunez‘s absence from Liverpool’s teamsheet at Leicester was immediately noticeable, and his omission has been explained.

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to his lineup for the penultimate away game of the season, with Diogo Jota joining Nunez in dropping out of the XI.

While the latter is among the substitutes, Nunez was the obvious absentee when the team was released at 7pm – despite being spotted at the King Power.

The No. 27 misses out with “a minor toe injury,” but he is at the ground having wanted to “come and support the team,” as per the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

“Yesterday we trained and he looked OK but afterwards he said he felt something in his toe so we had to make a decision,” Klopp explained pre-match.

It is the fifth time this season Nunez has missed one or more games due to either suspension or injury. The hope will be his toe issue is limited to Monday’s match with Klopp saying he “doesn’t think” it will keep him out of the final two matches.

Nunez had featured in each of the last 13 matches, with seven coming as part of the starting XI.

Liverpool’s forward line for their trip to Leicester sees Mohamed Salah joined by Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, it is only their second time starting as an attacking unit.

The last time was against Tottenham, which saw both Salah and Diaz score as Gakpo notched an assist – a similar return would certainly be welcomed at Leicester!

Salah can overtake Steven Gerrard in Liverpool’s scoring charts with a goal at the King Power, becoming the outright fifth top scorer in club history with 187 goals.

Jordan Henderson has returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last time out against Brentford, joining Fabinho and Curtis Jones in midfield.

This is the ninth start in a row for Jones and the 13th for Fabinho.