Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Leicester: 2 changes, Nunez not in squad

Liverpool take on Leicester in their penultimate away game of the season tonight, with Jurgen Klopp making two changes to his starting lineup.

With three games left to play, the Reds remain locked in a battle for a top-four finish, with Newcastle dropping points at the weekend.

Victory this evening – and likely even a draw – would at least guarantee a spot in the Europa League, with Liverpool looking to make it seven wins in a row.

Alisson remains an ever-present in the Premier League, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold will drift to join Fabinho at the base of the midfield, with Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones starting in the advanced roles.

In attack, Mohamed Salah starts alongside Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

Despite injuries to Thiago, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita, Klopp has a strong bank of substitutes at his disposal – but, unfortunately, that does not include Darwin Nunez.

Leicester: Iversen; Ricardo, Faes, Evans, Castagne; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Substitutes: Smithies, Souttar, Kristiansen, Amartey, Thomas, Mendy, Daka, Praet, Tete

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Elliott, Jota

