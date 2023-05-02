Why Liverpool vs. Fulham CANNOT be shown on TV in the UK

Liverpool will finally host Fulham on Wednesday evening, 46 days after its original scheduled date, but the match will not be shown live in the UK.

It is the final late kick-off at Anfield for the Reds on Wednesday when they host Fulham (8pm BST) and look to extend their winning run to five matches.

This league clash was originally postponed back in March due to the Cottagers’ involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals – two rounds further than Liverpool managed in their title-defending year.

The fixture had been scheduled for Saturday, March 18 with a 3pm kickoff, which is why it now cannot be shown live despite its change of date.

Its original start time fell under the domestic blackout rule, created to protect lower league attendances, having not been selected for television by either Sky Sports or BT Sport.

It cannot be changed and added to the broadcast schedule in the UK, despite it having since been moved to a midweek evening, as the rule still applies.

The same exact situation unfolded with the Reds’ meeting with Wolves at the end of February, a game which had to be rearranged due to the death of the Queen, moving from a 3pm Saturday kickoff to a midweek evening slot.

This Is Anfield will, however, be providing extensive coverage of Liverpool vs. Fulham throughout the evening, with live text commentary, full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android.

A win on Wednesday will see the Reds extend their winning streak to five matches, their longest run in the league since April 2022.