Liverpool had a poor season as they finished fifth and trophyless, but how did the players who left last season get on?

The Reds may not have signed the required players to see them to success last season, but they did at least seem to get their departures right.

While there have been highlights, it is fair to say the majority on this list left or were sold at the right time.

Here’s how the players who left Liverpool throughout the 2022/23 season got on.

Neco Williams – Nottingham Forest

Appearances 36

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

So far, Neco Williams‘ transfer has been one of the more successful moves from last summer.

Full of potential, the Wales international shone as a youngster at Liverpool, but was always feted to leave with Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly ahead of him at right-back.

The 22-year-old has gone on to show some of the quality that earned him praise with the Reds, becoming a mainstay in Steve Cooper’s team and often stepping up as a leader for Nottingham Forest.

Unfortunately, his season ended early due to a facial fracture that saw him miss the last five matches, but he will be playing Premier League football again next season after Forest finished four points above the relegation zone.

Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich

Appearances 38

Goals: 12

Assists: 6

Sadio Mane‘s campaign ended with silverware as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title on the last day of the season.

But overall, his move to the German champions has been anything but success.

After a bright start, Bayern and Mane’s fortunes began to turn, resulting in Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in March.

Soon after, Mane was suspended and fined by the club after punching team-mate Leroy Sane in the face – an incident which has effectively paved the way for his exit.

The Senegalese forward scored just 12 goals and Bayern will reportedly “try everything” to sell him this summer.

Takumi Minamino – Monaco

Appearances 25

Goals: 1

Assists: 4

Takumi Minamino has had a similarly disappointing campaign from a personal perspective.

Since swapping Merseyside for the French Riviera, the Japanese international has started just 14 games and has been largely left on the bench by Monaco after a difficult start to the campaign.

There have been glimpses of Minamino’s quality but, as Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell said, they “have to be patient” with him.

Divock Origi – AC Milan

Appearances 36

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

He will be forever a hero to Reds, but Divock Origi‘s legacy at AC Milan won’t be quite as long lasting.

After leaving Liverpool last summer, he again found himself in a Champions League semi-final, but he couldn’t impact the game from the bench as Milan lost to their city rivals, Inter Milan.

The Belgian scored just twice in 36 appearances across the course of the season, though 26 of those were off the bench.

He was jeered at times by supporters and was part of the team that were lectured by ultras in bizarre scenes after a recent 2-0 loss at Spezia.

Time is on Origi’s side, though, and at 28, he still has time for another big move in his career.

Loris Karius – Newcastle

Appearances 1

Clean sheets: 0

Goals conceded: 2

In what was one of the most surreal moments of the season, Loris Karius started for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final – his first game in English football for nearly five years.

If his move to Newcastle wasn’t surprising enough, things got even stranger when both Eddie Howe’s first- and second-choice goalkeepers were unavailable, due to suspension and being cup-tied, for the final against Man United.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy return to first-team football, with Newcastle losing 2-0.

He hasn’t played since, but is expected to extend his stay at St James’ Park nonetheless.

Marko Grujic – Porto

Appearances 39

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

Given he had already been on loan at Porto for nearly two years, you would have been forgiven for thinking Marko Grujic was long gone from Liverpool.

His departure was only made permanent last summer, though, and his first non-loan campaign in Portugal was less fruitful than previous seasons.

The Serbian midfielder became used less frequently by manager Sergio Conceiçao as the season passed, but Grujic did start both legs of Porto’s Champions League last-16 tie against Inter.

Ben Davies – Rangers

Appearances 38

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

After Celtic initially agreed to sign Ben Davies before his move to Liverpool, the centre-back decided to move to the Hoops’ rivals, Rangers, last summer.

He didn’t play at Anfield during his time with the Reds but that is at least something he has ticked off now, as he visited Liverpool with Rangers in the Champions League.

Davies started both of Rangers’ matches against the Reds, specifically failing to impress at Ibrox as they fell 7-1 to Liverpool.

However, his league form has been better, starting 17 of Rangers’ final 18 league games, of which they won 15.

Ben Woodburn – Preston

Appearances 42

Goals: 2

Assists: 3

Ben Woodburn showed real potential when he burst onto the scene, becoming Liverpool’s youngest goalscorer in 2016.

However, he hasn’t lived up expectations since and is now plying his trade in the Championship with Preston.

Having spent a valuable season on loan at Hearts, Woodburn moved to the Lancashire club and played a big part in the Lilywhites’ mid-table finish in the second tier.

Now 23, next season will be a real indicator of whether he has what it takes to get back up to the highest level of football.

Sheyi Ojo – Cardiff

Appearances 39

Goals: 2

Assists: 0

Sheyi Ojo is another Liverpool academy graduate who is now playing a step below the Premier League.

The tricky winger started 26 times for Cardiff last season but managed just two goals across the campaign.

The Bluebirds finished 21st from 24 teams in the Championship and survived by just five points.

Next season is one to kick on for the attacker, who needs to add end product to his game – something we were also saying while he was still at Liverpool.

And the rest

Four other academy players departed Liverpool last summer, while another left the club after 16 years in January.

A mid-season switch for Jake Cain saw him link up with Tom Clayton at Swindon, the latter having moved months previous.

Both players settled into key roles at the County Ground, with Cain signing off on the season with a stunning free-kick, his first goal in 16 games for the League Two club.

Clayton, meanwhile, was a first-choice starter throughout the campaign, making 33 appearances and linking up with ex-Liverpool defender Tom Brewitt.

For Elijah Dixon-Bonner, there was a long wait for a first appearance at QPR, who he joined on a free transfer in October, but the midfielder came off the bench for his sole outing in a 1-0 loss to Birmingham in March.

Luis Longstaff joined Scottish club Cove Rangers and scored once in 33 second-tier appearances, while right-back Sean Wilson spent time with Welsh side Airbus UK Broughton.