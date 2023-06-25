Alexis Mac Allister was honoured by the club that kickstarted his career on Saturday, with Liverpool’s new No. 10 celebrated for his World Cup triumph.

It has been a whirlwind six months for Mac Allister, who won the World Cup in Qatar in December before sealing a move to Liverpool in the summer.

The Reds’ new midfielder will join the rest of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for pre-season on July 11, but before then he is enjoying his break after international exploits.

It has taken him back to his native Argentina and on Saturday, he ventured back to where it all began, Argentinos Juniors.

The 24-year-old joined the club as a 12-year-old and made his first-team debut in 2016 at 17 years of age – his subsequent 82 appearances then earned him a move to Brighton.

#AAAJ Bienvenidos campeones a su casa ???

Es hermoso volver a verlos en la Tierra Sagrada. Gracias Alexis Mac Allister y Nico González por tanto ?#ElSemilleroDelMundo ? pic.twitter.com/fwyLo3Iv1C — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) June 24, 2023

But neither Mac Allister nor Argentinos Juniors have forgotten where it all started as they paid tribute to their World Cup winner before a 3-1 victory over Defensa y Justicia.

He was joined by another former player and World Cup-winning team-mate Nico Gonzalez, with the pair presented with a special plaque to commemorate their success.

“Welcome home champions. It is beautiful to see you again in the Sacred Land,” Argentinos Juniors penned on social media. “Thank you Alexis Mac Allister and Nico Gonzalez for so much.”

The respect and admiration was clear to see and it is no wonder considering the success both players have gone on to achieve since leaving Argentina.

Reflecting on the tribute, Mac Allister said on Instagram: “What a joy to be able to return to the place that formed us.

“See familiar faces and be recognised as champions. We will always be grateful and we try to represent Argentine juniors in the best way wherever we go. Thank you very much.”

#AAAJ De los creadores de: "Y nos bancamos los días de la lluvia"… Llega a #ElSemilleroDelMundo, "Argentinos me enamoré de tí". Con Alexis Mac Allister como invitado especial ?? pic.twitter.com/r2Y67ptPwg — Argentinos Juniors (@AAAJoficial) June 24, 2023

“I cannot believe I won the World Cup,” Mac Allister said of his success back in January to the Mail.

“It was mad, that day and the day we went out in Buenos Aires, five million people in the streets, 36 degrees. We got emotional, of course.

“Even one month before the World Cup I didn’t know if I was going or not. But I will keep it in my mind forever. I’ve got my shirt, the medal, a replica of the World Cup. Not many lift that cup. It was really nice and heavy!”

Let’s hope he’ll find out just how much domestic trophies weigh with Liverpool in the coming season!